American Tower to acquire towers in Brazil, Mexico for $800 mln

Aug 9 American Tower Corp said it will acquire about 4,500 telecom towers in Brazil and Mexico from NII Holdings Inc for about $800 million.

American Tower expects the towers will collectively generate about $149 million in annual revenue, the telecom tower operator said.

The majority of the portfolio consists of towers located in and around major population areas and along major highways.
