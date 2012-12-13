New Issue-American Water Capital sells $300 mln notes

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities qtrly adj net earnings per share C$0.18
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
Dec 13 American Water Capital Corp on Wednesday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AMERICAN WATER CAPITAL CORP AMT $300 MLN COUPON 4.3 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.818 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.311 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/17/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 142 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25BPS
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to speak at ASSOCHAM banking even in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: Environment Minister Anil Dave at an event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to re
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: