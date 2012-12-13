版本:
New Issue-American Water Capital sells $300 mln notes

Dec 13 American Water Capital Corp on Wednesday
sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, and RBS were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: AMERICAN WATER CAPITAL CORP

AMT $300 MLN     COUPON 4.3 PCT       MATURITY 12/01/2042
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 99.818     FIRST PAY 06/01/2013
MOODY'S Baa2     YIELD 4.311 PCT      SETTLEMENT 12/17/2012
S&P BBB-PLUS     SPREAD 142 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A         MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25BPS

