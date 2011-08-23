UPDATE 1-American Woodmark Q1 loss wider than expected

UPDATE 1-PSA Group referred to French prosecutors over diesel emissions
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
* Q1 loss/shr $0.19 vs est loss/shr $0.17
* Q1 rev $131.2 mln vs est $116.2 mln (Follows alerts)
Aug 23 Kitchen cabinet maker American Woodmark Corp posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by higher costs.
For the first quarter, the company posted a loss of $2.7 million, or 19 cents a share, compared with a loss of $3.41 million, or 24 cents a share a year ago.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $131.2 million. Sales and marketing costs rose 13 percent.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 17 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $116.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Winchester, Virginia-based company closed at$13.84 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel) (divya.sharma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: divya.sharma.reuters.com@reuters.net))
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
* Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kT2SkE] Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 A Sanderson Farms Inc shareholder proposal requesting the third-largest U.S. poultry producer phase out the use of medically important antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention failed to pass on Thursday, its backers said.