RESEARCH ALERT-Bill Barrett: Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy

Nov 18 : * Bill Barrett Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy * Halcon Resources Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral * Concho Resources Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $141 from

$130; rating buy * Quicksilver Resources Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to

$2.50 from $2; rating neutral * Newfield Exploration Co : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $35

from $33; rating neutral