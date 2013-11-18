版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 18日 星期一 17:07 BJT

RESEARCH ALERT-Bill Barrett: Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy

Nov 18 : * Bill Barrett Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy * Halcon Resources Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral * Concho Resources Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $141 from

$130; rating buy * Quicksilver Resources Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to

$2.50 from $2; rating neutral * Newfield Exploration Co : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $35

from $33; rating neutral For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA
