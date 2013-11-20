版本:
BRIEF-America's Car-Mart reports Q2 earnings per share $1.40

Nov 19 America's Car-Mart Inc : * Reports diluted earnings per share of $.61 on revenue increase of 10.2% to

$121 million * Q2 earnings per share $1.40 * Quarterly revenue $121 million versus $110 million * Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Same store revenues up 3.8% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
