UPDATE 1-Americas Petrogas finds oil in Argentina property

(Follows alerts)

Sept 14 Americas Petrogas said it found oil in its asset in Argentina and intends to build test production facilities in the fourth quarter.

The company said the first test well on the Neuquen Basin in Argentina flowed at about 1,023 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Petrogas estimates an oil column thickness of about 197 feet from the zones tested, it said in a statement.

Americas Petrogas' Argentinian unit operates the Rinconada Norte block, in which Gran Tierra Energy holds a working a interest.

"Americas Petrogas is well funded to accelerate and expand its planned capex program in order to increase production and reserves," Chief Executive Barclay Hambrook said.

Shares of Petrogas closed to C$2.18 on Wednesday on the Toronto Venture Exchange, while those of Gran Tierra closed at C$5.96 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)