UPDATE 1-Amerigo's Q4 production falls

Jan 27 Canada's Amerigo Resources' quarterly copper production fell by about 8 percent at its Minera Valle Central (MVC) operations in Chile.

The Chile-focused miner produced 12.09 million pounds of copper in the fourth quarter, down from 13.11 million pounds in the year-ago period.

For the same period, molybdenum production fell to 195,729 pounds from 244,912 pounds last year.

However, fourth-quarter production was higher compared with those of the two preceding quarters, which were affected by a strike of subcontractors.

The company also said it expects to meet or exceed its production targets of 50 million pounds of copper and about 1 million pounds of molybdenum for 2012.

Amerigo's MVC project in Chile produces copper and molybdenum concentrates from tailings from the world's largest underground copper mine, Codelco's El Teniente mine.

Shares of the company closed at 82 Canadian cents on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.