UPDATE 1-Amerigo profit falls on high power costs

May 7 Canadian copper and molybdenum producer
Amerigo Resources reported a lower first-quarter
profit, hurt by high power costs due to a drought in Chile.
The Chile-focused company's profit fell to $2.3 million or 1
cent per share, from $11.7 million, or 7 cents per share, a year
ago.
Revenue for the quarter rose 11 percent to $50.5 million.
Amerigo's copper production rose 25 percent to 13.88 million
pounds. The company produced 216,292 pounds of molybdenum in the
quarter, up 2 percent from last year.
The company's MVC project in Chile produces copper and
molybdenum concentrates from the tailings of the world's largest
underground copper mine, El Teniente, operated by Codelco
.
Last month, Amerigo said it expected higher power costs
resulting from the drought in Chile to hurt its financial
results.
Shares of Amerigo closed at 77 Canadian cents on Friday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.