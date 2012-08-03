Amerigo Resources posts loss on higher extraction costs

Aug 3Canadian copper and molybdenum producer
Amerigo Resources Ltd posted a quarterly loss as
extraction costs rose and metal recoveries were lower.
The Chile-focused company, which has been grappling with
high power costs due to a drought in the country, however, said
power costs are expected to be lower for the rest of the year
and fall further in 2013.
Amerigo expects mining conditions to improve in the second
half of the year.
Net loss in the second quarter was $1 million, or 1 cent per
share, compared with a profit of $1.9 million, or 1 cent per
share, a year earlier.
The company said net profit was reduced by about $1 million
due to a one-time accounting driven change in labor costs.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $40 million on higher copper and
molybdenum sales.
Copper production increased 22 percent to 11.57 million
pounds, while molybdenum production rose 20 percent in the
quarter.
The company's primary mine, Minera Valle Central (MVC), is
located in Chile. The MVC project produces copper and molybdenum
concentrates from the tailings of the world's largest
underground copper mine, El Teniente, operated by Codelco
.
Power costs rose 18 percent to $12.6 million in the quarter.
The company said it remains on track to meet or exceed its
production forecast of 50 million pounds of copper for the year.
Shares of Amerigo, which has a market value of about C$105
million, were trading flat at 62 Canadian cents on Friday
morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.