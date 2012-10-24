版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 03:25 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's may still raise Amerigroup's ratings

Oct 24 Amerigroup Corp : * Moody's continues review of amerigroup's ratings (sr. debt at ba2) for

upgrade

