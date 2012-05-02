UPDATE 1-Amerigroup Q1 beats Street on higher premium

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q1 shr $0.64 vs est view $0.56
* Narrows 2012 health benefits ratio forecast
* Keeps 2012 revenue growth forecast
May 2 May 2 Health insurer Amerigroup Corp's quarterly profit halved, but still beat market estimates, helped by higher premium revenue.
For the first quarter, the company's net income fell to $33.1 million, or 64 cents a share, from $70.5 million, or $1.37 a share, a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 56 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue, earned mostly from premiums, rose 15 percent to $1.77 billion, below the $1.81 billion analysts had expected.
Health benefits expense, as a percent of premium revenue, was 85.3 percent, compared with 81.8 percent a year ago.
The Virginia-based company left its forecast of a 40 percent rise in 2012 revenue unchanged and narrowed its outlook for health benefits ratio to between 85.6 percent and 86.8 percent from the earlier 85.8 to 87.3 percent.
Shares of the company, which have lost about 10 percent in value over the last three months, closed at $62.60 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.