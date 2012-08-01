Amerigroup profit misses estimates

* Q2 EPS $0.63 vs est $0.69
Aug 1 Health insurer Amerigroup Corp,
which is being acquired by rival WellPoint Inc, posted a
quarterly profit below analysts' estimates on higher costs.
Second-quarter net income fell to $32.0 million, or 63 cents
a share, from $44.3 million, or 83 cents a share, a year ago.
Total revenue, earned mostly from premiums, rose 46 percent
to $2.23 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 69 cents a
share on revenue of $2.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Health benefits expense as a percent of premium revenue was
86.9 percent, compared with 84.1 percent a year ago.
Shares of Virginia-based Amerigroup closed at $89.88 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.