Amerigroup, Molina shares up on Texas medicaid contracts

Aug 2 Shares of Amerigroup Corp and
Molina Healthcare Inc rose as much as 8 percent on
Tuesday, a day after the health insurers were awarded Medicaid
managed care contracts in Texas that had the potential to boost
the companies' earnings.
On Monday, Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC)
awarded the contracts that allow the companies to expand its
presence in Texas.
In a research note, Citigroup said Amerigroup is set to gain
around $1 billion in annualized revenue, and Molina about $625
million.
The brokerage, which raised its price targets on both the
companies' stocks , expects the contracts to add
70 cents per share to Amerigroup's annual earnings, while 25
cents a share to Molina's.
As Texas is a relatively new market for Molina, the company
is not likely to see a meaningful earnings impact until 2013,
Citigroup said.
Stifel Nicolaus raised its rating on Amerigroup to "buy"
from "hold", saying the "Texas award provides visibility on
substantial growth".
Shares of Amerigroup rose to $51.88, while those of Molina
jumped to $23.90 in morning trade on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)