Amerigroup, Molina shares up on Texas medicaid contracts

Aug 2 Shares of Amerigroup Corp and Molina Healthcare Inc rose as much as 8 percent on Tuesday, a day after the health insurers were awarded Medicaid managed care contracts in Texas that had the potential to boost the companies' earnings.

On Monday, Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) awarded the contracts that allow the companies to expand its presence in Texas.

In a research note, Citigroup said Amerigroup is set to gain around $1 billion in annualized revenue, and Molina about $625 million.

The brokerage, which raised its price targets on both the companies' stocks , expects the contracts to add 70 cents per share to Amerigroup's annual earnings, while 25 cents a share to Molina's.

As Texas is a relatively new market for Molina, the company is not likely to see a meaningful earnings impact until 2013, Citigroup said.

Stifel Nicolaus raised its rating on Amerigroup to "buy" from "hold", saying the "Texas award provides visibility on substantial growth".

Shares of Amerigroup rose to $51.88, while those of Molina jumped to $23.90 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)