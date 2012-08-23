Amerigroup says antitrust clearance for WellPoint deal delayed

Aug 23 Amerigroup Corp said the
antitrust waiting period for the closing of WellPoint Inc's
$4.46 billion deal to buy the company was extended after
the U.S. Department of Justice sought additional information
from both companies.
The waiting period that was set to expire on Aug. 22 has now
been extended by 30 days to after both parties have
substantially complied with the DOJ's requests, or till such
time as the waiting period is terminated early by the
department.
WellPoint announced the deal to buy the rival health insurer
in July, betting on an expansion of the U.S. government's health
plan for the poor soon after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld
President Barack Obama's healthcare law.
In a regulatory filing Thursday, Amerigroup said the DOJ's
request for additional information was normal, and that it now
expects the deal to close by the end of the fourth quarter of
2012.
Shares of Amerigroup closed at $90.25, while those of
WellPoint closed at $57.73, both on the New York Stock Exchange
on Thursday.