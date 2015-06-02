版本:
ON THE MOVE-Ameriprise hires advisers from Wells Fargo

June 2 Asset management firm Ameriprise Financial Inc said it hired three advisers from Wells Fargo & Co, who managed more than $100 million each in client assets.

Kevin Wood and Karen Higgins, who managed more than $150 million and $100 million in assets respectively, joined Ameriprise's Richmond, Virginia office.

William Luke, who managed more than $100 million, joined the Livonia, Michigan office.

Wells Fargo was not immediately available to confirm the news. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)

