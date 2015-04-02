版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 3日 星期五 02:25 BJT

ON THE MOVE-Ameriprise hires adviser from Edward Jones

April 2 Asset management firm Ameriprise Financial Inc said Robert Shanks from brokerage firm Edward Jones joined its independent channel as adviser.

Shanks, who has been in the industry for 23 years, has $128 million in assets under management. He will be based in Texas. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)

