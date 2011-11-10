ON THE MOVE: Ameriprise hires $1.6-mln adviser

Nov 10 While most financial advisers move into
the independent space after years of building a book through a
firm, Texas-based adviser Andy Raub has done the opposite -- by
joining Ameriprise Financial (AMP.N) as an employee after 15
years as an independent.
Raub, 65, told Reuters it had become increasingly difficult
for him to focus on managing a portfolio while taking care of
overheads and running multiple databases on his own.
"As an independent, you have to kind of create your own
systems and do your own due diligence as you go along," Raub
said. "The world as we know it is getting a lot more
compliance-oriented and we have to be a lot more careful."
Raub managed $170 million in client assets as an
independent, and last year, generated $1.6 million in revenue.
He began his career in corporate finance, then into life
insurance, before re-branding his business, Raub Capital
Management, as a fee-based advising firm. He was previously
registered as an independent with VSR Financial Services Inc.
AMERIPRISE RAMPS UP RECRUITING
Raub, who joined Ameriprise in Dallas, Texas as a full-time
employee on Wednesday, is the firm's latest experienced
recruit.
Manish Dave, senior director of business development at
Ameriprise, said the firm has ramped up recruiting after
enjoying a sterling month for hiring experienced advisers in
October.
"I like to think what we're trying to do is changing the
batting order of financial advisers as we are looking to become
much more prominent in the financial services industry," Dave
said.
Ameriprise hired 47 experienced recruits in October, about
75 percent more than a year earlier, Dave said.
Ameriprise has seen more internal adviser referrals and
added six people to its in-field recruiting team since its
creation last year, he said.
"Advisers are looking at these times right now and saying,
'Am I really comfortable affiliating at a firm that I'm in?'
and that's creating motivation for advisers to leave," Dave
said.
Ameriprise began courting him about three years ago, said
Raub, who plans to bring all of his clients over to
Ameriprise.
