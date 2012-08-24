ON THE MOVE-Ameriprise lands $200 mln adviser team from LPL

Aug 24 Ameriprise Financial Inc expanded
its adviser base in Arizona after landing a veteran adviser and
his team from LPL Financial.
John Cartolano, with 25 years in the industry, joined
Ameriprise last Friday. He was previously with LPL Financial, a
broker-dealer where he had been registered since 1993 and
managed $200 million in client assets with his team.
Cartolano said he made the move to Ameriprise because he
wanted to focus more on succession planning for his business for
when he eventually retires.
"They're providing us with the internal structure support to
build out our brand and accommodate the other members of our
team," he said on Friday. "It helps to transition the firm into
their hands at some point."
Cartolano owns NetVest Financial, an independent asset and
estate management firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona. He said he
hopes to eventually quadruple the size of his team, which now
has 10 members, over the next five years.
Cartolano joined Ameriprise's franchise group, which is made
up of independent advisers who also function as business owners.
The division accounts for roughly 78 percent of the company's
adviser base, which also includes a traditional employee
division.
Cartolano's team's move follows the recent addition of
adviser James Marchesi and his team, which also moved from LPL
on Friday. They are based in Chester, New Jersey, and managed
more than $115 million in client assets.
Minneapolis-based Ameriprise has more than 9,600 advisers
across the United States. Many of the company's big broker
recruits so far this year have come from top U.S. brokerages,
including Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Bank of America's Merrill
Lynch and Wells Fargo Advisors.