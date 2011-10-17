On the Move: Ameriprise hires adviser out of RBC

Oct 17 Ameriprise Financial Services Inc (AMP.N) has hired a veteran financial adviser who was formerly with RBC Capital Markets (RBC.N) and last year generated $1.2 million in revenue, the firm said on Monday.

Bruce McGaugh, 60, joined Ameriprise's Houston office on Friday after six years at RBC, where he served as senior vice president of the firm's wealth management unit.

McGaugh said his close ties to Ameriprise's Texas regional head Darrell Reese, who also left RBC earlier this year, had influenced his decision to move.

"I was sold on the two men who run the Texas division," said McGaugh, who previously worked with Reese at RBC and with Ameriprise's other Texas regional head Jim Flewelling at UBS Financial Services Inc (UBS.N) prior to that.

McGaugh manages about $90 million in assets and said he expects to bring over most of his clients.

McGaugh, who has been in the advising industry for nearly three decades, focuses on municipal bonds, annuities and exchange-traded funds.

