ON THE MOVE: Ameriprise hires Raymond James adviser team

Nov 8 Ameriprise Financial (AMP.N) has hired two veteran Raymond James (RJF.N) advisers who collectively manage about $83 million in client assets, the firm told Reuters on Tuesday.

Guy Colella and Anthony Ferro are the latest advisers to join the Ameriprise fold after the firm said it recruited a record number of experienced advisers last month, bringing on board 47 new hires in October.

Colella and Ferro joined Ameriprise's Palm Beach, Florida office on Friday after more than half a decade with Raymond James. The two last year produced a combined $926,000 in revenue.

Colella said he made the move to Ameriprise because he wanted to be able to work in an environment with a bigger adviser presence, but one which was not too large.

"I had gotten to a level where I wanted to grow to the next level, and I needed a team approach," he said in an interview.

The two advisers now work in an office at Ameriprise with roughly 30 other advisers -- about three times the number of advisers they shared an office with at Raymond James.

Colella considered moving to Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC.N) and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MA.N) (C.N), but said he liked Ameriprise's independence from a big bank.

"It has more of a regional feel versus a wirehouse feel," he said. "They're focused first on the adviser, not on corporate initiatives."

Colella, whose average client relationship is about eight years, said he plans to bring 90 percent or more of his clients with him to Ameriprise.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Richard Satran)