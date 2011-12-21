ON THE MOVE: Ameriprise, UBS add veteran advisers

Dec 21 Ameriprise Financial and UBS' Americas wealth management division have both bolstered their adviser ranks with the addition of new hires, the companies said on Wednesday. AMERIPRISE HIRES SIX ADVISERS

Ameriprise Financial has hired six new advisers who managed a combined $564 million at their previous firms.

In California, advisers Lachlan Cameron, along with family members Fiona Cameron and Donald Cameron, joined Ameriprise's independent network. The advisers, who manage a combined $311 million in client assets, are based out of Pasadena.

Also joining the firm's independent channel, adviser Robert Norvell joined Ameriprise in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Norvell, a roughly three-decade industry veteran, manages $121 million in client assets.

Ameriprise has also hired two new advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Oppenheimer to join its employee office channel in Saddlebrook, New Jersey.

Adviser Barry Hess joined Ameriprise from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he managed $68 million in client assets. From Oppenheimer, adviser Robert Adler joined Ameriprise and manages $64 million in client assets. Both advisers have been in the industry since the early 80s. UBS ADDS SEVEN ADVISERS

UBS' Americas wealth management division has hired seven new advisers who managed roughly $1.2 billion in client assets at their previous firms.

In Ohio, advisers Craig Findley, Ken Wise and Brian Funkhouser have joined UBS from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch , where they managed more than $800 million in client assets. The three advisers last year generated $6.3 million in revenue.

Findley, Wise and Funkhouser are now based in Toledo and report to branch manager Jeffrey Catlin.

In New York, UBS has hired advisers Michael Amico, Michael Cooper, Rocco Pietropaolo and Philip DiPasquale from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where they managed roughly $375 million in combined client assets.

The four advisers are based in Rochester and now report to complex director Sam Messina.