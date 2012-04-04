ON THE MOVE: Ameriprise adds $114 mln adviser in Texas

| April 4
April 4 Ameriprise Financial has
expanded its adviser base in Texas, adding a veteran adviser who
managed $114 million in client assets to its employee
broker-dealer division.
Adviser Charles Hart, who has worked in the industry for
roughly three decades, joined Ameriprise's Plano, Texas, office
in March after more than a decade with VSR Financial Services
Inc, the Overland Park, Kansas-based wealth management firm.
"This was basically a decision to move back into a company,"
said Hart, 62, who had been running his own independent practice
with VSR up until March when he moved to Ameriprise. He said
handling security and compliance on his own became difficult.
Hart had also previously worked at St. Petersburg,
Florida-based Raymond James Financial, where he ran an
independent practice.
Hart said his latest move was the most challenging of all of
his previous transitions as many of his clients' accounts have
become more complex over the years, through estate planning and
family limited partnerships, which allow families to move wealth
from one generation to another.
"It's much more complicated now than it was before, and we
have a lot more different types of accounts as far as trusts and
estates," he said.
Hart is the latest big adviser recruit for Ameriprise, which
ramped up its recruiting since the start of the year. The
Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company said in January it hired
four new regional directors to recruit experienced advisers
across the United States.
Ameriprise has both a traditional employee division, which
Hart joined, as well as an independent franchise channel. There
were about 2,200 advisers in Ameriprise's employee division and
7,500 advisers in the company's independent channel as of the
end of 2011, according to a recent filing.
Over the past three years, Ameriprise said it has added more
than 1,100 experienced financial advisers from competing firms.