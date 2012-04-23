UPDATE 1-Ameriprise 1st-qtr beats Street, raises dividend

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
* Raises dividend to $0.35 per common share
* Q1 oper EPS $1.45 vs est $1.40
* AUM of $675 bln as of March 31
* Shares up 10 pct in extended trade
April 23 Broker dealer Ameriprise Financial Inc posted a quarterly profit above estimates, and raised its quarterly cash dividend 25 percent, sending its shares up 10 percent in after-market trade.
First-quarter net income from continuing operations fell to $245 million, or $1.06 per share, from $312 million, or $1.21 per share, a year ago.
On an operating basis, the company earned $1.45 per share.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn $1.40 a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue from the company's wealth management segment grew 4 percent to $954 million, while total assets under management and administration were $675 billion at March 31.
The company increased its quarterly cash dividend to 35 cents per common share, its third increase since February last year.
Shares of the Minneapolis-based company were up 10 percent at $58.37 in extended trade. They closed at $52.84 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.