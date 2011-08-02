UPDATE 1-Amerisafe Q2 oper profit lags Street on higher costs

* Q2 oper EPS $0.23 vs est $0.37

* Costs rise 33 pct

* Pre-tax underwriting loss of $1.6 mln (Follows alerts)

Aug 2 Workers' compensation insurer Amerisafe Inc posted a lower-than-expected quarterly operating income hurt by higher costs.

The company, which caters mainly to businesses in hazardous industries including construction, logging, and trucking, posted a pre-tax underwriting loss of $1.61 million compared with a profit of $6.71 million, a year ago.

Total expenses were up 33 percent at $62.25 million.

The company reported net income of $4.5 million, or 24 cents a share, compared with $10.4 million, or 54 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding net realized after-tax capital gains and losses, operating earnings were 23 cents a share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 37 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net combined ratio stood at 102.7 percent, up from 87.3 percent a year earlier. Combined ratio is the percentage of premiums an insurer has to pay out in claims and expenses, and a lower number means the insurer makes more money.

Shares of the DeRidder, Louisiana-based company, which touched a year-low of $16.80 last August, have since gained about 25 percent. They closed at $21.08 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)