MOVES-AmeriServ names Michael Lynch interim CFO

Jan 21 AmeriServ Financial Inc named Michael Lynch, the company's chief investment and risk officer, as its interim chief financial officer, succeeding Jeffrey Stopko.

Stopko was named chief executive and interim president last month.

The company said Lynch was also appointed as senior vice- president. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
