MOVES-AmeriServ names Michael Lynch interim CFO

BRIEF-FelCor Lodging Trust Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.09
* Felcor lodging trust inc qtrly same-store revpar was $142.15 compared to $143.97 for same period in 2016
Jan 21 AmeriServ Financial Inc named Michael Lynch, the company's chief investment and risk officer, as its interim chief financial officer, succeeding Jeffrey Stopko.
Stopko was named chief executive and interim president last month.
The company said Lynch was also appointed as senior vice- president. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Felcor lodging trust inc qtrly same-store revpar was $142.15 compared to $143.97 for same period in 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cerecor inc - completed a private offering with armistice capital that should support company's operations through 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: