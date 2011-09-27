UPDATE 1-AmerisourceBergen to buy TheraCom for $250 mln

Sept 27 Pharmaceutical wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) agreed to buy TheraCom LLC, a unit of CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N), for $250 million to expand its consulting services.

TheraCom, which has annual revenue of about $700 million, provides reimbursement and patient access support services to the biotech and pharmaceutical industries.

Amerisource said on Tuesday that the deal would not affect the company's fiscal 2012 earnings, and slightly add to its fiscal 2013 results. It is expected to close by the end of the year. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Derek Caney)