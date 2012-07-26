UPDATE 1-Amerisource profit beats market, outlook more positive

* Q3 EPS $0.71 vs est $0.69
July 26 U.S. drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen
Corp reported a quarterly profit just ahead of analysts'
estimates despite a slight fall in revenue, and it raised the
lower end of its earnings view for the fiscal year.
For the third quarter, the company posted a net income of
$181.3 million, or 71 cents a share, compared with $184.4
million, or 66 cents a share, a year ago.
Earnings per share rose as the company is buying back shares
and the number outstanding fell 8 percent.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 69 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the third quarter, ended June 30, fell nearly 2
percent to $19.77 billion.
Amerisource raised the lower end of its fiscal-year profit
view by 6 cents, and now expects earnings of $2.80 to $2.84 per
share and flat to modest growth in revenue.
For the next financial year, the company expects "high
single digit to low double digit earnings-per-share growth."
Amerisource, with a market value of $9.66 billion, is one of
the three largest wholesalers of prescription drugs in the
United States, along with McKesson Corp and Cardinal
Health Inc.
The company's shares closed at $37.95 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.