New Issue-AmerisourceBergen sells $500 mln of notes

BRIEF-First NBC appoints Carl Chaney as CEO
* First NBC appoints Carl J. Chaney as chief executive officer
Nov 8 AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) on
Tuesday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $350 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.50 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.858 FIRST PAY 5/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.517 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/14/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
* First NBC appoints Carl J. Chaney as chief executive officer
* MediWound ltd - EMA has endorsed extension of children innovative debridement study (cids) population to include patients age one to 18
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 The board of Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual SA approved a plan to float shares of the group's private equity and hedge fund operations separately from its investment banking and money management operations, the bank said on Monday.