New Issue-AmerisourceBergen sells $500 mln of notes

Nov 8 AmerisourceBergen Corp ( ABC.N ) on Tuesday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $350 million.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.50 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.858 FIRST PAY 5/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.517 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/14/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS