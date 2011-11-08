版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 9日 星期三 03:34 BJT

New Issue-AmerisourceBergen sells $500 mln of notes

  Nov 8 AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) on
Tuesday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service.
 The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $350 million.
  Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP
AMT $500 MLN      COUPON 3.50 PCT      MATURITY  11/15/2021
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.858     FIRST PAY  5/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa2      YIELD 3.517 PCT      SETTLEMENT 11/14/2011
S&P A-MINUS       SPREAD 150 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS      MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐