UPDATE 1-AmerisourceBergen CFO DiCandilo resigns

* CFO resigns, effective immediately
* Controller Tim Guttman to be interim CFO
* Co reaffirms outlook, but shares off more than 3 pct
Feb. 13 AmerisourceBergen Corp
said on Monday its Chief Financial Officer Michael DiCandilo had
resigned to pursue other interests, effective immediately,
sparking at least one broker downgrade and sending its shares
down more than 3 percent.
The nation's third-largest drug wholesaler said that Tim
Guttman, AmerisourceBergen's corporate controller since 2002,
will become acting CFO immediately.
Baird Equity Research quickly downgraded the stock to
"neutral" from "outperform."
"We weren't expecting this transition, and it comes on the
heels of AmerisourceBergen's first quarterly EPS miss in over
four years. CFO leadership transition follows change at CEO
position last July, and other headwinds; we're moving to
sidelines," Baird Equity Research analyst Eric Coldwell wrote in
a note to clients.
AmerisourceBergen shares were down about $1.26, or 3.2
percent, at $37.34 in morning trading on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Guttman was previously vice president of finance of Syncor
International, and held financial planning and financial
services managerial positions at Disney Consumer Products, Pizza
Hut Inc and PepsiCo Inc. Guttman started his career as a
certified public accountant with accounting firm Deloitte &
Touche.
AmerisourceBergen has hired an executive search firm to
manage the recruitment of a new CFO.
The company said it still expects fiscal 2012 diluted
earnings per share to be in the range of $2.74 to $2.84. It
anticipates flat to modest revenue growth and operating margin
growth in the high single-digit to low double-digit basis points
range. It reiterated its forecast for free cash flow of $700
million to $800 million, which includes capital expenditures in
the $150 million range.
The company said it expects to spend about $400 million to
repurchase its stock in fiscal 2012, subject to market
conditions.