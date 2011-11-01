UPDATE 3-AmerisourceBergen profit up on generics, specialty

* Non-GAAP EPS 61 cents/shr vs 56 cents/shr view
* Revenue rises 3.5 percent to $20.4 billion
* Forecasts fiscal 2012 EPS of $2.74 to $2.84
* Shares fall 1.7 pct in line with broader market
(Updates with stock reaction)
By Toni Clarke
Nov 1 Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp
(ABC.N) reported higher-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter
earnings on Tuesday, driven by strong sales in its generic and
specialty drug businesses.
Net earnings rose 4.3 percent to $147.3 million, or 54
cents a share, compared with the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose
3.5 percent to $20.4 billion.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 61 cents a
share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 56 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Adjusting for a more normalized tax rate,
AmerisourceBergen's adjusted EPS came in at 59 cents, still
ahead of our and consensus estimates by 3 cents," said A.J.
Rice, an analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group, in a research
note.
AmerisourceBergen expects earnings per share for fiscal
2012 to be in the range of $2.74 to $2.84 a share.
"Previously, AmerisourceBergen had suggested a $2.70 to
$2.82 range," said Tom Gallucci, an analyst at Lazard Capital
Markets. "The increase is due primarily to buyback activity in
recent months."
Analysts expect full-year earnings of $2.81 a share.
The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based company said it
anticipates flat to modest revenue growth in fiscal 2012.
"Outstanding performance in the two key growth drivers for
our business - generic pharmaceuticals and specialty
distribution and services, continues to drive gross margin
expansion," said Steven Collis, the company's chief executive
officer, in a statement.
In September, the company agreed to buy TheraCom LLC, a
unit of CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N) for $250 million to expand
its consulting services.
The company's shares fell 1.7 percent to $40.11 a share on
the New York Stock Exchange in early trading, slightly less
than a decline of 2.2 percent in the Dow Jones Industrial
Average. .DJI
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Boston; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek, Dave Zimmerman)