CORRECTED-Amerisource Bergen says quarterly earnings rose

(Corrects in third paragraph to show operating income decline is for a unit)

Jan 24 Pharmaceutical distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp said on Thursday that fiscal first-quarter earnings rose as revenues were boosted by the start of a new contract with a large customer.

Net income totaled $168.6 million, or 71 cents per share, up from $162 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating income in its largest pharmaceutical distribution business fell from a year earlier, due to a shift among customers to less profitable business and disappointing performance in its Canadian business. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
