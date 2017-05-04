Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen profit falls 32 pct

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp's profit fell 32 percent, as operating expenses rose.
Net income fell to $411.5 million, or $1.86 per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $603.5 million, or $2.68 per share, a year earlier.
In the second quarter, operating expenses rose to $631 million from $125 million. Prior year's expenses included $504 million of Warrants income.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $37.15 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.