公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 21日 星期五

BRIEF-Ameristar Casinos up 16.7 percent premarket; to be acquired by Pinnacle Entertainment

NEW YORK Dec 21 Ameristar Casinos Inc : * Up 16.7 percent to $25.75 in premarket; to be acquired by Pinnacle Entertainment for about $869 million

