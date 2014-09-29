What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, Sept. 30

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) (Adds Microsoft event) The Conference Board issues the Consumer Confidence Index for September (1000/1400). ISM's Chicago PMI for September is due and likely edged lower to 61.9 (0945/1345). Standard & Poor's releases its S&P Case/Shiller Home Price Index for July (0900/1300). Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas issues the Service Sector Outlook Survey for September (1030/1430).

Microsoft will unveil an early version of what the industry has been calling Windows 9. Insiders hint that the world's largest software company will take a step back from its radical Windows 8 design by bringing back the traditional start menu and making it easier to navigate between traditional Windows applications. The Windows 8-style tile apps, which were meant to appeal to tablet users, ended up confusing and annoying many PC customers. Walgreen, the largest U.S. drug retailer, is expected to report fourth-quarter results before markets open. Last quarter, the company's adjusted profit missed the average analyst estimate due to increased pressure on pharmacy gross profit margins and weak customer traffic. Analysts expect earnings of 74 cents per share. Former Obama adviser Lawrence Summers and co-authors present a paper at the Brookings Institution on government debt management when interest rates are near zero; Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell is among the discussants. Euro zone's Eurostat is expected to show that September flash inflation edged down, while the unemployment rate for August likely held steady (0900/1300). Economic focus in Canada will be on the monthly gross domestic product report, with economic growth forecast to cool slightly to 0.2 percent in July. Monthly producer prices likely slipped 0.2 percent in August (0830/1230). Enbridge, Canada's No.1 pipeline company, holds its annual investor day. The company will update plans for its contentious Northern Gateway pipeline in northern British Columbia and on its efforts to double the capacity of its Alberta Clipper oil export line to the United States, which faces opposition from green groups. Jeremy Rudin, head of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, will give an inaugural speech in Toronto. In his first public address since taking over on June 30, Rudin will speak about "Regulating and Supervising Federal Financial Institutions in Today's Environment". Bank of Canada deputy governor Agathe Cote will give a presentation to the Saguenay Chamber of Commerce, Chicoutimi, in Quebec as part of the bank's outreach effort. Brazil's central bank releases its monthly report on the federal budget. The primary balance is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country's ability to service its debt (0930/1330). Mexican data will show how the fiscal balance fared in August, following a 93.4 billion peso deficit in July (1530/1930). Chile's INE releases annualized manufacturing output and jobless rate data for August (0900/1300).