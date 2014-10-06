What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, Oct. 7

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
Yum! Brands will report third-quarter results after the market closes. The company has already
warned that same-restaurant sales in its all-important China market fell 13 percent in the
quarter ended Aug. 31 due to a supplier scandal that has devastated sales at its KFC and Pizza
Hut chains and also at rival McDonald's Corp. Investors will be looking for signs that the
crisis is abating.
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Narayana Kocherlakota speaks on "Clarifying the
Objectives of Monetary Policy" before an event sponsored by the Rapid City Economic
Development/Black Hills Knowledge Network (1430/1830). Separately, Federal Reserve Bank of
Kansas City President Esther George speaks on the U.S. economy before an economic forum hosted
by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in Albuquerque (2030/0030). Separately, Former
Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke is the key speaker at World Business Forum in New York.
Meanwhile, Simon M. Potter, the executive vice president and head of the Markets Group at
Federal Reserve Bank of New York, speaks before the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association conference in New York.
The U.S. Federal Reserve issues consumer installment credit data for August. Analysts expect
consumer credit to have dropped to $20 billion from $26.01 billion in July (1500/1900).
Separately, Investor's Business Daily and TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence will release the IBD
consumer confidence index for October (1000/1400). Also, the Labor Department issues Job
Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for August (1000/1400).
Billionaire Warren Buffett is interviewed at a conference by Carol Loomis. With his Berkshire
Hathaway conglomerate owning more than 80 businesses, there's plenty for the world's third
richest person to talk about, from how his BNSF railroad will handle record crops this year to
his behind-the-scene role in getting Coca-Cola to change its compensation plan.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew talks about the global economy and the recent G20 finance
ministers' meeting in a discussion sponsored by the Peterson Institute ahead of another G20
ministerial meeting and the International Monetary Fund-World Bank fall meetings. Meanwhile, the
IMF holds a news briefing on the World Economic Outlook along with its Chief Economist Olivier
Blanchard and Economic Counselor and Director of Research Department Thomas Helbling.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) hosts the last of its series of roundtables to
discuss net neutrality. This one will focus on the critical aspect of what source of authority
the FCC should use to ground new internet traffic rules. Participants include legal scholars
from top Washington telecom law firms Wiley Rein and Steptoe & Johnson. Chairman Tom Wheeler is
expected to participate.
Statistics Canada releases August data for building permits, which are expected to drop by 12.5
percent after hitting a record high in July.
Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri will participate in a panel discussion on
"Financing: Between New Regulations and Market Turmoil" at the Second International Summit of
Cooperatives.
(Compiled by Nandi Kaul in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)