What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Wednesday, June 3

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT)

The Commerce Department will release trade deficit data for April. Economists expect the trade deficit to have reduced to $44.0 billion from $51.4 billion in March. (0830/ 1230) In another report, private payrolls processor ADP is expected to report that private firms added 200,000 jobs in May, a jump from the 169,000 jobs added in April. (0815/ 1215) Separately, the Institute for Supply Management releases its non-manufacturing index for May. The index is expected to have dropped to 57.0 from 57.8 in April. (1000/1400)

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks before the Chicago Banking Symposium in Chicago, Illinois. (1415/ 1815) Separately, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard gives welcoming remarks at the Homer Jones Memorial Lecture titled "Fear of Liftoff: Uncertainty, Rules and Discretion in Monetary Policy Normalization." Joining Bullard will be Athanasios Orphanides, a former top Fed research director and ex-ECB official/Cypress Central Banker. (1700 / 2100)

Canadian athletic apparel company Lululemon Athletica will hold annual general meeting in Vancouver. Shareholders have spoken out in recent weeks, urging the yoga-wear maker to improve its corporate governance and calling for board reform.

Statistics Canada releases data for trade deficit in April which is expected to have reduced to C$2.10 billion from C$3.02 billion in March. (0830/1230)

The Brazil central bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, sets Brazil's benchmark lending rate. Separately, HSBC's services Purchasing Managers Index for May is scheduled to be released. (0900/1300) Mexico's National Statistics Agency will release data for gross fixed investment in March. (0900/1300)

The Chilean central bank is due to release its latest quarterly Monetary Policy Report, which should update growth forecasts for 2015 and give possible hints on the direction of monetary policy.