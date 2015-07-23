What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, July 24

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
Research-based biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc, which agreed in March to pay $21 billion
for smaller U.S. drugmaker Pharmacyclics Inc, is expected to report strong profit and sales
growth for the second quarter, largely due to continuing strong sales growth of its Humira
treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. Investors will look for hints of other deals that might be
on the horizon to lessen AbbVie's dependence on Humira before the $12 billion-a-year drug faces
competition from biosimilars, possibly within a few years.
Biotechnology company Biogen Inc is expected to report higher second-quarter sales and earnings
as sales of its key multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera, are expected to perk up after
disappointing Wall Street last quarter. Investors will be looking for evidence of whether demand
for the leading oral MS drug Tecfidera is flattening. The spotlight, however, will be on data
related to the biotechnology company's much-anticipated Alzheimer's drug, Aducanumab.
The U.S. Commerce Department issues new single-family home sales for June, which is likely to
remain steady at 0.546 million units. (1000/1400) In another report, financial data firm
Markit's preliminary Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for July is expected to be
unchanged at 53.6. (0945/1345)
Detailed negotiations on third Greek bailout is due to open in Athens with experts from the
European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund. The Greek parliament
voted overwhelmingly to approve the second package of reform measures. Greek officials say they
aim to wrap the talks up and have a deal approved in parliament by Aug. 20, when a 3.4 billion
euro repayment to the ECB falls due.
Second-quarter unit revenue is expected to decline for American Airlines Group Inc as the
company faces weak demand abroad due to a strong U.S. dollar. Investors will watch for guidance
it gives on whether it will lower capacity growth plans in line with demand, as rival United
Continental Holdings Inc did on Thursday. U.S. regulators will be listening for the guidance
too, as the Justice Department is investigating whether U.S. carriers have worked together
illegally to keep fares high by signaling supply cuts.
Xerox Corp, which has been shifting its focus to IT services from making printers and copiers,
is expected to report second-quarter results that are slightly below Wall Street expectations,
according to analysts. Xerox, which gets about a third of its revenue from outside the United
States, is also expected to be hurt by the strong dollar. The 110-year-old company has been
moving toward services in recent years to make up for the falling sales of its copiers and
printers as companies cut down on printing and personal computing moves to tablets and
smartphones.
Encana Corp, Canada's largest natural gas producer, is expected to swing to a second-quarter
loss, hurt by weak commodity prices. The company made an untimely shift to oil production just
as global crude prices started crashing, weighing on revenue and margins. The company has
slashed capex and cut jobs to improve margins. Investors will want to know about the company's
cash flow expectations; cost controls measures and production forecast. Investors will also want
to know more about the company's planned sale of lower-margin assets.
Brazil's Getulio Vargas Foundation releases its July consumer confidence index. Separately,
Mexico's national statistics agency issues May data for economic activity, which is expected to
have increased 1.20 percent annually, at a slower pace compared to the 2.10 percent rise in the
prior year. (0900/1300) In another report, Mexico's jobless rate for the month of June is likely
to have risen 4.42 percent, compared to 4.45 percent in the prior month. Also, Argentina's
government issues May data for economic activity, which is likely to have grown at an annual
rate of 1.0 percent. (1500/1900)
LIVECHAT: Economic Outlook with Maria Fiorini Ramirez, Chairman, MFR Securities
Now that the Grexit has been booted into the future, how are other fiscally challenged economies
in Europe looking? Maria Ramirez returns to the Global Markets Forum to discuss these and other
macroeconomic issues in the global economy. (1030/1430) To join the Global Market Forum, click
here: bit.ly/1kTxdKD
(Compiled by Nivedita Balu; Edited by Maju Samuel)