What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, Sept 29

(1000/1400) The single-family home prices for July are due to be released. The July's S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas is expected to have gained 5.1 percent year over year, a bit quicker than the 5 percent rate in June. (0900/1300) Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp is likely to report fourth-quarter sales below analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine Data. Quarterly comparable store sales, including fuel and foreign currency impacts, shrank for the first time in almost six years in the third quarter. The strength of the U.S. dollar relative to currencies of Canada, Mexico, Korea and Japan could hurt sales and comparable sales, analysts said. The company gets 30 percent of its revenue from outside the United States. However, the company could benefit from higher fuel margins in April, like Kroger. Google will be showing reporters its prototype autonomous vehicles at its Mountain View headquarters, offering them a ride in the prototype on the roof of the Google X building. Meanwhile, Tesla will unveil its first electric SUV, the luxury ModelX, intended to broaden the company's offerings beyond its luxury Model S sedan. Business research firm IHS Inc is expected to report higher revenue in the third quarter, helped by growth in its subscription business. IHS, which raised its full-year revenue forecast last quarter, bought mobile network analytics company RootMetrics in April. The company also said it would continue to focus on larger acquisitions and margin expansion. IHS has been looking to its industrials business, the second-biggest revenue contributor, to offset weakness in the energy business. Canadian producer prices are expected to have fallen 0.2 percent in August, after they unexpectedly rose 0.7 percent in July. (0830/1230) (Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)