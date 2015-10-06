What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Wednesday, Oct 7

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Monsanto Co, the world's largest seed company, reports fourth-quarter results after a failed effort to acquire rival Syngenta AG. Beer maker Constellation Brands Inc is likely to report its second-quarter profit and sales slightly above analysts' average estimates, according to StarMine. The company is expected to have had strong sales of its flagship Corona brand, helped by the re-launch of the Corona Extra can with new packaging and the introduction of 18 and 24 packs. Investors will be looking out for commentary on a possible mega-deal between Anheuser-Busch and SABMiller. The Federal Reserve will issue the consumer credit figures for August. The outstanding credit extended to American consumers probably rose $19 billion in August. (1500/1900) The Mortgage Bankers Association will release its index of mortgage activity for the week ended Oct. 2. (0700/1100) The Nobel Prize for chemistry will be announced in Stockholm. Among the contenders for the prestigious award are Emmanuelle Charpentier of Helmholtz Center for Infection Research in Germany and Jennifer Doudna of the University of California, the scientists behind the technology called CRISPR-Cas9 that allows researchers to edit any gene. Other contenders for the prize include John Goodenough of the University of Texas in Austin and Stanley Whittingham of Binghamton University in New York for research leading to the development of the lithium-ion battery. Also in contention is Carolyn Bertozzi of Stanford University for her contributions to "bioorthogonal chemistry," which refers to chemical reactions in live cells and organisms. Bertozzi's lab is using the process to develop smart probes for medical imaging. Canadian building permits issued in August are expected to have increased 0.8 percent, having decreased 0.6 percent in July. (0830/1230) Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, holds its annual investor day in Toronto, giving the business outlook for the company at a time when most of its customers are struggling with low oil prices and trying to convince service providers to share the pain. Investors will also be looking out for an estimated date for Enbridge's long-awaited Line 9 pipeline. Greece's new left-right coalition government faces its first test in a vote of confidence. The government controls 155 MPs in the 300-seat parliament and is expected to easily pass the vote. Inflation in Brazil as measured by the IGP-DI price index is expected to have risen 1.23 percent in September, compared with a 0.4 percent gain in August. Chile is expected to have posted a trade surplus of $50 million in September. LIVECHAT - Energy Focus with Peter Kiernan, lead energy analyst, EIU With no signs of respite for beleaguered oil prices, we talk to Peter Kiernan, lead energy analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit at 0500 ET/0900 GMT about the outlook for the industry and the knock-on effects to regional economies. To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Edited by Don Sebastian)