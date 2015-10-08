What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, Oct 9

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart will speak before the Society of American Business Editors and Writers Fall Conference in New York. (0910/1310) Later in the day, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the CFA Society Milwaukee "Economics and Monetary Policy Update" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (1330/1730) With Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the United Auto Workers (UAW) having reached a new tentative four-year labor agreement, averting the threat of strike at the automaker's U.S. plants, the agreement will now be ratified by a vote of Fiat Chrysler's 40,000 union workers in the United States. The UAW Chrysler Council will meet in Detroit to discuss the agreement and vote on it. The U.S. Labor Department will issue import and export prices for September. Import prices are expected to have fallen by 0.5 percent and export prices by 0.2 percent last month. (0830/1230) Meanwhile, the Commerce Department will release data on wholesale inventories in August, which are expected to have been steady. (1000/1400) The Canadian economy is expected to have added 10,000 jobs in September to bring the unemployment rate down to 6.9 percent from 7.0 percent in August. Despite a mild recession in the first half of the year and layoffs in the oil patch, the labor market has been relatively resilient. (0830/1230) The Bank of Canada will publish the business outlook survey, a summary of interviews with management at about a hundred companies, watched by investors to get a sense of how the central bank sees the progression of the economy. It will also publish the senior loan officer survey, which collects information of the nation's financial institutions' business-lending practices. The annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank open with the plenary session in Lima, Peru. The day will feature speeches by IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim and United Nations Secretary Ban Ki-moon as well as a host of discussions. LIVECHAT - The Week Ahead - with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan Join Mike Dolan as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week at 0600/1000. To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)