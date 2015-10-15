版本:
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, Oct 16

General Electric Co will report quarterly results for the first time since activist investor
Nelson Peltz took a $2.5 billion stake in the U.S. conglomerate, adding new pressure on GE to
show progress in its move to become a more focused industrial goods manufacturer. Toward that
end, investors will look for improvement in GE's third-quarter profit margins, while seeking an
update on the company's efforts to sell off its GE Capital financing businesses. As one of the
first large industrial companies to report results, GE's results will be closely watched as a
barometer for the health of the global economy.

U.S. industrial production likely contracted for a second straight month in September as strong
domestic demand was eclipsed by a slowing global economy and a resurgent dollar. Manufacturing
is also being held back by lower oil prices that have undercut capital investment in the energy
sector, as well as a slow pace of inventory accumulation. According to a survey, industrial
production fell 0.2 percent last month after declining 0.4 percent in August. (0915/1315)
Meanwhile, the University of Michigan's preliminary index for October on overall consumer
sentiment is expected to rise to 89.0, compared with the final reading of 87.2 in September.
(1000/1400) Also, the Labor Department will issue the monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover
Survey, or JOLTS. Job openings are expected to have fallen to 5.625 million in August after
surging to a record high of 5.8 million in July. (1000/1400) Separately, the Treasury Department
will release a report on Treasury international capital for August. (1600/2000)

Honeywell International Inc, a maker of aircraft parts and climate control systems, is expected
to report higher third-quarter profit, helped by cost controls. The company, which counts Boeing
Co and Bombardier Inc among its customers, has cut jobs and sold or merged businesses to reduce
costs. However, Honeywell is expected to report a lower revenue, partly hurt by a strong dollar.
Investors will look for comments on fourth-quarter and full-year financial forecasts.

Canadian manufacturing sales data is likely to show factory sales fell 1 percent in August,
after a 1.7 percent rise in July. (0830/1230) Separately, Statistics Canada will release the
data on foreign investment in Canadian securities in August. (0830/1230)

Colombia's retail sales are expected to have risen 2.5 percent in August compared with the same
month last year. The country's industrial production, meanwhile, is likely to have grown 1.1
percent in the same period.

LIVECHAT - Investor Focus: Charles Diebel, head of rates, Aviva Investors
It's not been the easiest of years for investors, with many major asset classes in the red. We
recap how bond markets have fared and look at some strategies to see you through to the end of
the year with Charles Diebel, head of rates, Aviva Investors. (0500/0900) To join the Global
Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD

