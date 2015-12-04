What to Watch in the Week Ahead and on Monday, Dec 7

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes
WEEK AHEAD
Investors will keep an eye for next week's retail sales numbers,
producer price index, wholesale inventories and University of
Michigan's data on consumers sentiment. Data on Friday is
expected to show that U.S. retail sales rose 0.3 percent last
month, a bit higher than its October reading. On the same day,
the preliminary number for December consumer sentiment is
expected to show an increase to 92.0 from 91.3 in November and
producer inflation is likely to have dropped 1.4 percent in
November on an annual basis. On Wednesday, the Commerce
Department is expected to show a 0.1 percent gain in wholesale
inventories.
Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp is likely to
report sales below analysts' average estimate for the first
quarter on Tuesday, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. While
November sales were helped by a rebound in store traffic and
demand for discretionary items such as consumer electronics and
beauty products, October sales were slow. Investors will be
looking for comments on government agency investigations into
the spread of a particular strain of E. coli last month,
allegedly from the rotisserie chicken salad sold by the company.
On Thursday, Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc is expected to
report fourth-quarter revenue and profit in line with estimates
after it lowered its revenue and profit guidance for 2016 in
October. The company said it expects to take a hit from a strong
dollar and as its "last material businesses are transitioning to
ratable revenue." Analysts are looking for further comments on
the transition and guidance.
Yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc is expected to report
a slightly lower profit for the third quarter on Wednesday, as
bloated inventories continued to dent margins at the Canadian
company. Investors will mainly look for comments on whether the
company's inventory pile up would continue to hurt margins
throughout 2016. Lululemon, which has been facing competition in
the activewear market from Nike and Under Armour, is also being
touted as an attractive takeover target.
Discount retailer Dollarama Inc is expected to post higher
third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by lower costs and a
rise in sales of high-priced items. Investors will like to know
the company's strategies to fend off competition and if it plans
on expanding its store footprint.
Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft maker BRP Inc is
expected to report a lower third-quarter profit on Friday, hurt
by rising expenses. Investors will want to know more about the
company's cost-cutting measures, capital budget and future of
demand.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to
decide on the approval of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc's rare
metabolic disorder drug, Kanuma, to treat an ultra rare and
potentially fatal disease. The drug, which is already approved
in Europe, is intended to treat patients with lysosomal acid
lipase deficiency (LAL-D).
On Tuesday, the Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will give
a speech on "The Evolution of Unconventional Monetary Policy" at
the Empire Club of Canada in Toronto, six days after the Bank of
Canada held interest rates steady in its last rate decision of
the year. The Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will give a
press conference following his speech.
Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan and Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf are
among the executives speaking at the annual Goldman Sachs
financial services conference for institutional investors. The
two-day conference, starting Tuesday, traditionally includes
updates to year-end profit expectations and takes place as many
executives are wrapping up their annual budgets and employee
bonus schedules. Others scheduled to speak include the chief
financial officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co and executives from
BlackRock, KeyCorp, State Street Corp, Discover Financial
Services, SunTrust Banks and Ally Financial. Presentations will
be webcast.
More than a dozen top CEOs will attend the two-day New York
Times "Energy for Tomorrow" conference, including: Paul Polman,
Unilever; Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Schneider; Ulrich Spiesshofer,
ABB; Peter Agnefjäll, IKEA; Peter Terium, RWE; Patrick Pouyanne,
Total; Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of Mubadala Energy and chairman,
Masdar; Bob Dudley, BP; Yngve Slyngstad, CEO Norges Bank
Investment Management; José Manuel Entrecanales, chairman,
Acciona; Hans Vestberg, Ericsson; Lyndon Rive, CEO SolarCity;
Peder Holk Nielsen, Novozymes; Anders Runevad, Vestas; Tom
Werner, SunPower; Eldar Saetre, Statoil; Carlos Ghosn,
Renault-Nissan. The conference will start on Tuesday in Paris.
Data on Wednesday is expected to show that Brazil's annual
inflation rate probably topped 10 percent in November, the
highest in nearly 12 years. High inflation has fueled popular
discontent against President Dilma Rousseff and could prompt the
central bank to jack up interest rates from an already high
14.25 percent, worsening the country's deep recession.
ON MONDAY, DEC 7
The U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to report the outstanding
credit extended to American consumers. The figure for October is
expected to have decreased to $20.0 billion. (1500/2000)
The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis's president, James
Bullard, speaks on the economy and monetary policy before the
20th Annual Indiana Economic Outlook Luncheon hosted by the
Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER), Ball State
University. (1230/1730)
Chile's statistics agency gives inflation numbers for November.
It has become a key concern for the central bank and will be a
major factor in central bank's decision the following week to
raise rates again or not. The inflation is expected to have
advanced 0.1 percent in November, compared to an increase of 0.4
percent in October.
