What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, Dec 11

U.S. retail sales likely picked up in November, which could ease concerns about tepid consumer spending in the fourth quarter. A Reuters survey of economists shows retail sales likely increased 0.3 percent last month, after inching up 0.1 percent in October. The so-called core retail sales, which correspond closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product, likely increased 0.4 percent, after advancing 0.2 percent in October. (0830/1330) Separately, producer prices index likely dropped by 1.4 percent in the 12 months through November, compared with its previous month's 1.6 percent decline. November's decline will mark the tenth straight 12-month decrease in the index. (0830/1330) Meanwhile, October business inventories are expected to have inched up by 0.1 percent, after they unexpectedly rose by 0.3 percent in September. (1000/1500) In another report, market analysts expect the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index to increase to 92.0 in December. (1000/1500) Negotiators from 195 countries are trying to agree an accord to slow climate change by steering the global economy away from its ever-growing reliance on fossil fuel. The UN climate summit in Paris showed countries had made progress on some sticking points, but remain divided over several core issues ahead of the end-of-summit deadline. Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft maker BRP Inc is expected to report a lower third-quarter profit, hurt by rising expenses. BRP, which has operations and clientele across the Americas and Europe, has been hurt by a strong U.S. dollar and sanctions in Russia, one of its biggest markets. Investors will want to know more about the company's cost cutting measures, capital budget and future of demand.

Mexican industrial output is likely to have expanded in October, but at a slower pace than the prior month. Industrial output in Latin America's No.2 economy is expected to have increased 0.25 percent, compared to 0.40 percent in September. (0900/1400) Peru's central bank is likely to surprise the market by raising its benchmark interest rate in December. Analysts expect the central bank will increase the key rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent.

LIVECHAT - INVESTMENT OUTLOOK with Eric Chaney, chief economist, AXA Group and Head of Research AXA Investment Managers; and THE WEEKAHEAD - with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan Chaney joins for a look at the investment landscape as we head into 2016, sharing thoughts on which assets look attractive and which might be better avoided. (0500/1000) Separately, join Dolan as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week. (0600/1100)