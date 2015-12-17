What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, Dec 18

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise ship operator, posts fourth-quarter results. Carnival had forecast profit below analysts estimates, hurt by a strong dollar and sluggish global economy. It had warned that geopolitical issues such as the migrant crisis in Europe could pose a challenge to prices in the region. The Paris attacks in November are also likely to have reduced bookings for cruises. However, demand from North America is likely to have been high. BlackBerry Ltd reports third-quarter results. With the BlackBerry Priv now available in at least some store shelves across North America, analysts are anticipating a potential turnaround in handset sales. Investors will be looking for insights on the company's work on integrating Good Technology into BlackBerry and some revenue tailwinds from that acquisition. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker participates in economic outlook panel before the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce 2015 Economic Outlook Conference. (1230/1730) Olive Garden restaurant chain owner Darden Restaurants Inc is expected to report second-quarter profit and sales in line with analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The company's sales in the past few quarters have been improving, largely due to menu changes and improved service at the Olive Garden chain. Darden had sold its Red Lobster chain of seafood restaurants last year to focus on Olive Garden, its biggest chain by sales. Increase in traffic at Olive Garden is expected to help boost overall sales again in the quarter. Investors will be looking out for any changes in the company's full-year same-restaurant sales and profit forecasts, which could be impacted by higher food prices. Financial firm Markit's preliminary reading of its Purchasing Managers Index for the services sector is expected to come in at 56.0 in December, a bit lower than its final reading in November, which came in at 56.1. (0945/1445) Canada's annual inflation rate is expected to have edged up to 1.5 percent in November, though that will still keep it near the lower end of the Bank of Canada's target range. The annual core rate, which strips out volatile items, is seen rising to a more robust 2.3 percent. Meanwhile, the wholesale trade is likely to have increased by 0.1 percent in October from September. Reuters will conduct an editorial board interview with Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, two days after the U.S. Federal Reserve decision on whether to raise interest rates. Consumer prices in Brazil probably rose at their fastest monthly pace in nine months in mid-December, adding pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates as annual inflation climbs past 10 percent. The IPCA-15 index, a leading indicator of Brazil's benchmark inflation measure, probably rose 1.11 percent in the month to mid-December, the sharpest increase since mid-March. Meanwhile, Mexico's aggregate demand data for the third quarter is due to release. LIVECHAT: FRONTIER MARKETS OUTLOOK with Emre Akcakmak, portfolio manager, East Capital and THE WEEKAHEAD - with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan Emre Akcakmak, portfolio manager at East Capital joins to discuss the outlook for Frontier Markets in 2016, with emerging economies under pressure from the strength of the U.S. dollar. (0500/1000) Separately, join Mike Dolan as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week. (0600/1100) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)