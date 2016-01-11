What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, Jan 12

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The National Federation of Independent Business is slated to release its small-business confidence index for December. The index fell 1.3 points to 94.8 in November amid worries over sales growth and profits. (0600/1100) U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer will participate in the "Monetary Policy, Financial Stability and the Zero Lower Bound" panel before the Banque de France and Bank for International Settlements Farewell Symposium for Christian Noyer in Paris. (0530/1030) Later, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker is scheduled to speak on "Economic Outlook January 2016" before the South Carolina Business and Industry Political Education Committee in Columbia annual meeting. (1515/2015) Traffic volumes for all the railroads were off throughout 2015, hurt by steep declines in coal. When CSX Corp reports its fourth-quarter results, investors and analysts will look for forward-looking comments on coal and the economy. Management comments about mergers will be on the agenda, given the recent bid by Canadian Pacific for Norfolk Southern. In its fourth-quarter results, IHS Inc is expected to report higher revenue, buoyed by growth in its subscription business. The company has been looking to its industrials business, the second-biggest revenue contributor, to offset weakness in the energy business. The business research firm has said that it will continue to focus on "larger" acquisitions and margin expansion. Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields will speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference in Detroit and he is expected to offer projections for 2016. Separately, Google is due to release a progress report on its self-driving cars, in which it has tracked the number of times its autonomous vehicles ceded manual control back to drivers. The report, which covers a period of 14 months, will look at the safety significance of these so-called "disengages". LIVECHAT on Wall Street's worst investment products with financier and author Simon Lack Simon Lack, the author of "Wall Street Potholes", a Wiley book, details the stinkers among the U.S. finance industry's complex products and their high costs to investors - large and small. The founder of SL Advisors, Lack ran finance units at JPMorgan and wrote a best-selling book on hedge funds. (1000/1500) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)