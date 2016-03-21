What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, March 22

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Nike Inc, the world's largest sportswear maker, is expected to report third-quarter profit above analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Nike has benefited from strong demand for its basketball and running footwear and it has seen sustained growth in sales of athletic apparel as a trend of mixing and matching athletic clothing with casual wear grows in the United States and Europe. Investors will look for comments on the performance of the company's various footwear lines, trends influencing the direct-to-consumer channel and updates to its forecast.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans, one of the U.S. Federal Reserve's most dovish policymakers, will give his take on the appropriate path for monetary policy and the risks to the U.S. economic outlook, in his first public appearance after the Fed's March policy-setting meeting. (1330/1730) Separately, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Growth and the Role of Economic Policies" before the Money Marketeers of New York University. (1900 /2300)

Linux operating system distributor Red Hat Inc is expected to report fourth-quarter revenue above the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. The company, which raised its full-year revenue forecast in December, has benefited from higher demand from businesses for its software used in data centers and cloud computing. Investors will await the company's forecast for the first quarter.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew testifies on the State of the International Financial System before the House Financial Services Committee in Washington. (1000/1400)

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau will present his first budget and he is set to unveil a deficit of up to C$30 billion ($22.96 billion) - three times the amount the ruling Liberal party promised to run - in the 2016/17 fiscal year. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa needs to invest heavily in infrastructure now to help boost a sluggish economy. Opposition parties say he risks returning Canada to an era of persistent massive deficits.

LIVECHAT: OUTLOOK for MEDICAL TOURISM BOOM IN CUBA with receding U.S. restrictions The author of a book on Cuba's respected healthcare system, Dr. Steven Ullmann of the University of Miami School of Business Administration, briefs forum members on expected growth in Americans heading to Cuba for affordable healthcare procedures just after U.S. President Barack Obama's visit to Havana. (1000/1400) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here here ($1 = C$1.31)