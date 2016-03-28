What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, March 29

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy before an Economic Club of New York luncheon. (1220/1620) Yellen speaks for the first time since the March Federal Open Market Committee rate decision and surprisingly dovish press conference at which the Fed scaled back its rate hike path to perhaps two this year. Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams speaks on "Steering the U.S. Economy Through Turbulent Seas," before an event hosted by the National University of Singapore. (0515/0915) Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley is presider at an Economic Club of New York luncheon (1200/1600). Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A session before the Austin Chamber of Commerce (1300/1700) and he later participates in moderated Q&A session before the McCombs School of Business at University of Texas in Austin. (1600/2000)

U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp is expected to report a rise in its first-quarter profit and revenue, boosted by higher home sales as the overall housing market recovery remains intact. Investors will look for the company's forecast as well as comments on demand trends in 2016 and any impact of rising interest rates on its sales.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index is expected to have risen to 94 in March after falling to 92.2 in February. (1000/1400) Separately, the Case/Shiller house price index is expected to have risen 5.8 percent in January from a year earlier. (0900/1300)

Maryland spice maker McCormick & Co will report its first-quarter results. Investors will look for updates on McCormick's bid for Premier Foods after its sweetened offer was rejected by the British company.

Canadian producer prices are expected to have fallen 0.2 percent in February after rising 0.5 percent in January. (0830/1230) The Bank of England will release a quarterly assessment of risks to the UK's financial stability and any action banks need to take as well as details of its 2016 bank stress test and work it has done on underwriting standards for buy-to-let mortgages. (0430/0830)

