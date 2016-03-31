What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, April 1

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The U.S. Labor Department's closely watched employment report is expected to show that nonfarm payrolls increased by 205,000 jobs in March after increasing by 242,000 in February. (0830/1230) March unemployment rate is expected to have held steady at an eight-year low of 4.9 percent. (0830/1230) Average hourly earnings for the current month are expected to have risen 0.2 percent after slipping 0.1 percent in February. (0830/1230) The Institute for Supply Management is expected to report its national manufacturing index increased to 50.7 in March, swinging back above the 50 mark for the first time since September, from a reading of 49.5 in February. (1000/1400) BlackBerry Ltd is expected to report another loss in its fourth quarter, with focus on whether gains in software revenue can offset declining legacy fees. The company is struggling to rebuild its business model after being shunted aside in the consumer smartphone market by Apple's iPhone and devices using Google's Android software. Investors will also be eager to see sales numbers for BlackBerry's Priv smartphone, which runs Android and launched in a string of countries in the quarter. Revenue is expected to rise from the preceding quarter for the second straight time after nine quarter-on-quarter declines. Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy before the New York Association for Business Economics. (1300/1700) Mester, a relatively hawkish voter on Fed policy this year, has so far backed the central bank's decision to stand pat on its second planned rate hike of the tightening cycle. But if inflation continues to pick up she may be the next policymaker after Ester George of the Kansas City Fed to dissent against any further patience. The Bank of Canada will release its business outlook survey, a summary of interviews conducted by the central bank's regional offices with the senior management of about 100 firms. The bank will also release its senior loan officer survey, which collects information on business-lending practices of Canadian financial institutions. (1030/1430) The RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, a measure of activity in the country's manufacturing sector, will be released for March. The index has been below 50 for the past seven months, which is the threshold that marks growth. Investors will be watching to see if the sector can regain momentum as the broader economy got off to a strong start in 2016. (0930/1330) Mexico's central bank Banco de Mexico publishes minutes from its March monetary policy meeting and its monthly poll of analysts on inflation and growth. LIVECHAT- WEEKAHEAD with Nigel Stephenson, specialist editor, Reuters markets Join Nigel Stephenson as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week at (0600/1000) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)