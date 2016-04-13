What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Thursday, April 14

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
Wells Fargo & Co, the biggest U.S. mortgage lender and a major lender to the energy industry, is
expected to report a lower first-quarter profit as it set aside more money for bad oil loans.
Choppy capital markets are also expected to dent revenue from the company's small investment
banking business. When the bank will release its earnings, shares will be sensitive to comments
on outlook for interest rates, energy loans and home sales for the year.
Bank of America is expected to report a rise in first-quarter profit, helped by lower
non-interest expenses. The bank's fixed-income trading revenue, like those of its peers, has
come under pressure largely due to new rules that discourage banks from taking unnecessary
risks. Investors will be interested to know how the second quarter is shaping up.
U.S. consumer prices likely rose in March as gasoline prices rebounded, but underlying inflation
could show some signs of slowing and back the Federal Reserve's cautious approach to raising
interest rates. According to a Reuters survey of economists, the consumer price index probably
increased 0.2 percent last month after falling 0.2 percent in February. Excluding food and
energy, the so-called core CPI is forecast rising 0.2 percent after increasing 0.3 percent in
February. (0830/1230) Separately, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
probably increased 3,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 270,000. (0830/1230)
BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, is expected to report a fall in its
first-quarter profit. Despite the company's diverse group of clients and the popularity of its
index-tracking exchange-traded funds, BlackRock has been whipsawed by global market volatility
that has trimmed its assets under management.
Delta Air Lines Inc is expected to report that its first-quarter operating profit margin more
than doubled from a year ago. But investors will zero in on management's guidance for the
upcoming peak travel season, as attacks in Brussels and Paris potentially discourage U.S.
vacationers from spending top dollar to visit Europe in the summer. They will also listen for
Delta's plans to ensure a stable leadership transition and for any tweaks to strategy as
President Ed Bastian assumes the role of CEO on May 2.
Shaw Communications Inc reports its results for the second quarter. Shaw Communications recently
transformed into a pure-play communications company, buying Wind Mobile in late February and
closing the sale of its media assets to sister company Corus Entertainment Inc this month. While
those moves likely won't be reflected in the Calgary-based company earnings in the three months
to the end of February, investors will be looking for clues on how the rejig positions Shaw.
Federal Reserve Board Governor Jerome Powell along with Treasury Counselor Antonio Weiss testify
on "Examining Current Trends and Changes in Fixed-Income Markets" before the Senate Banking
subcommittee on securities, insurance, and investments and the subcommittee on economic policy,
in Washington. (1000/1400) Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart
participates in moderated discussion, "Federal Reserve Perspective," before the ENGAGE
International Investment Education Symposium, in Chicago. (1000/1400)
Canadian new home prices are expected to have risen by 0.1 percent in February, illustrating the
ongoing strength of the country's housing market. Investors will be watching for any signs
pricing are cooling in Toronto and Vancouver, which have continued to climb even as
oil-sensitive regions have slowed.
A gauge of economic activity in Brazil in February likely dropped for the 12th straight month.
The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index is expected to have declined 0.56
percent in February from a fall of 0.61 percent in January.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde's interview: "The Managing
Director's Interview on the Global Economy." IMF also holds discussion on "Opportunity Africa:
Reducing Risk and Mobilizing Financing on a New Scale", "Emerging Markets at the Crossroads:
Challenges and Opportunities" and "Fortifying the Global Financial Safety Net."
World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim participates in discussion on Paris climate agreement,
"Turning the Paris Climate Agreement into Action". World Bank also holds discussion on
"Innovative Financial Solutions for Today's Development Challenges", "Think Forests: Why
Investing in Forests is the Next Big Thing" and "Early Childhood Development: A Smart Beginning
for Economies on the Rise."
People's Bank of China Deputy Governor Yi Gang joins Ben Bernanke to discuss China's economic
situation, challenges for the global economy at Brookings. Program starts with panel including
Brookings experts Eswar Prasad, David Dollar and former China's sovereign wealth fund president
Gao Xiqing. Separately, Alfonso Prat Gay, former Wall Street analyst and newly installed finance
minister of Argentina, holds a conversation before an audience at the Atlantic Council.
LIVECHAT- CURRENCY CHART CORNER - Take a look at the FX charts with Reuters technical analyst
Martin Miller
A quick roundup of what the technical charts are telling us with analyst Martin Miller.
(Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Edited by Don Sebastian)