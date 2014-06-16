What to Watch in The Day Ahead; Tuesday, June 17

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) U.S. consumer prices likely rose 0.2 percent in May, but at a slower pace than the prior month, the Labor Department is expected to report. Consumer prices saw their largest increase in 10 months in April as food prices continued to go up. (0830/1230) Average weekly earnings are seen rebounding 0.2 percent after falling 0.3 percent in April. (0830/1230) The Commerce Department is expected to report that housing starts slipped to a 1.034-million-unit pace in May from 1.072 million units in April. Building permits are also seen dipping to a 1.050 million-unit pace from 1.059 million units. (0830/1230) Photoshop maker Adobe Systems is expected to report second-quarter profit and revenue above analysts' estimates, according to StarMine data. The company is benefiting from strong demand for its Creative Cloud Suite and digital marketing software. Analysts say the company's subscription-based revenue growth strategy is paying off and Adobe has said it would soon phase out the traditional box license versions of its Creative Suite 6 and offer the software only on a web-based subscription model. (Compiled By Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore)